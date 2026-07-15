Behold "The Pulgas Water Temple"

The Pulgas Water Temple at Crystal Springs Reservoir was completed in 1938 and marked the point where water from the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir first reached the Peninsula, flowing into Crystal Springs Reservoir.

Originally, water flowed through a vault under the temple and then continued about 800 feet down a canal to the reservoir. The temple was built to commemorate the 1934 completion of the Hetch Hetchy Aqueduct and was designed by architect William G. Merchant, with carvings by Albert Bernasconi.

Since 2004, water no longer flows through the temple; it is now diverted to a nearby treatment plant to avoid ecological impacts from chloramine.

So, the date of use for the temple in its original function was from its completion in depression era 1938 until the water diversion in 2004.

The Hoover Dam is a concrete arch-gravity dam in the Black Canyon of the Colorado River, on the boundary between the U.S. states of Nevada and Arizona. Constructed between 1931 and 1936, during the Great Depression, it was dedicated on September 30, 1935, by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Its construction was the result of a massive effort involving thousands of workers, and cost over 100 lives. Bills passed by Congress during its construction referred to it as Hoover Dam (after President Herbert Hoover), but the Roosevelt administration named it Boulder Dam. In 1947, Congress restored the name Hoover Dam.

The Boulder-Hoover Dam was completed in 1936. (1931-36 Depression Era)

How snowmelt travels from Yosemite Park to the Crystal Springs Reservoir.

Water from Yosemite National Park — specifically the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir — travels to the Crystal Springs Reservoir via a combination of natural river flow and engineered aqueduct systems.

1. Origin in Yosemite:

Precipitation in the Sierra Nevada falls as snow in the high alpine zones above about 6,000 feet. This snow accumulates in the Tuolumne River watershed, which covers about 492 square miles. In spring and summer, the snow melts and feeds the Tuolumne River and its tributaries, including the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir in Yosemite.

2. Flow into the Reservoir:

The Tuolumne River and its tributaries carry meltwater into the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, which was created by the O’Shaughnessy Dam in 1923. The reservoir stores and regulates the flow of this water.

3. Transport via Aqueduct:

From the reservoir, water is pumped through the Hetch Hetchy Aqueduct — a long, engineered channel and tunnel system — to the San Francisco Bay Area. This system delivers water over 150–167 miles from Yosemite to cities like San Francisco, Alameda, Santa Clara, and San Mateo.

4. Reaching Crystal Springs Reservoir:

The Crystal Springs Reservoir is part of the Merced Irrigation District system, which draws water from the Merced River and its tributaries, including the Tenaya Creek and Merced River main stem. While the Hetch Hetchy system does not directly feed Crystal Springs, both reservoirs are part of the broader San Joaquin River basin hydrology. Water from the Merced River system can be diverted or shared through regional water management infrastructure, depending on seasonal flows and allocation agreements.

5. Hydrological Path Summary: