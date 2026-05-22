Benedict Canyon Military Housing (Analysis)
Hollywood is 100% Military Base Kill Boxes & Secured Hamlets. Cul de Sac Model.
Underground tunnels throughout Los Angeles? You bet.
1920's Prohibition Era of Speakeasy Saloons & delivery access
1940-1945 Lookout Mountain Facilities at 8935 Wonderland Avenue
Getty Museum?
Holmby Hills?
Bennedict Canyon & Tabacco Heiress Doris Duke (Rudy Valentino Falcon Lair)
Tabacco heiress Doris Duke at 1436 Bella Drive?
Did Jack Nicholson and Warren Beatty Have Tunnels Connecting Their Homes to the Playboy Mansion?:
https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2015/03/jack-nicholson-warren-beatty-playboy-tunnel
https://wltreport.com/2024/03/28/why-did-sean-diddy-combs-la-house-have/
https://news.meaww.com/fact-check-does-diddys-la-home-have-an-underground-bunker-connected-to-hugh-hefners-mansion
Superman George Reeves Died of a Single Gunshot Wound in 1959. Inside the Confusing Case — and the Controversial Theories Surrounding It
George Reeves' death was ruled a suicide in 1959, but the end of his life remains controversial due to a lack of evidence.:
https://people.com/george-reeves-death-controversial-theories-11755407