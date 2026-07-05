Ruth Elizabeth "Bette" Davis (April 5, 1908 – October 6, 1989) was an American actress of film, television, and theater. Regarded as one of the greatest actresses in Hollywood history, she was noted for her willingness to play unsympathetic, sardonic characters and was known for her performances in a range of film genres, from contemporary crime melodramas to historical and period films and occasional comedies, although her greatest successes were her roles in romantic dramas. Betty won the Academy Award for Best Actress twice, was the first person to accrue ten Academy Award nominations (and one write-in) for acting and was the first woman to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Film Institute.

In the fall of 1921, Davis’ mother rented an apartment on 144th Street and Broadway and moved the children to New York City. To better her earning power, Ruth enrolled herself in the Clarence White School of Photography, and her children in the local public school. She then worked as a portrait photographer.

During their time in New York, Davis became a Girl Scout, and a patrol leader. Her patrol won a competitive dress parade for Lou Hoover at Madison Square Garden. The young Betty later changed the spelling of her first name to Bette after Bette Fischer, a character in Honoré de Balzac‘s La Cousine Bette.