Paul Caruso (1920–2001) was a criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles, California. He served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II.

Paul Caruso was admitted to practice law in August 1953 following graduation from the Columbus University School of Law in Washington DC (now the Columbus School of Law of the Catholic University of America). He obtained a veteran’s waiver for admission to the California Bar.

Caruso later represented war hero and actor Audie Murphy on a charge of trying to kill a Burbank dog trainer who Murphy claimed brutalized the dog and made advances towards Murphy’s girlfriend. Caruso has also represented Charles Manson follower Susan Atkins, Eddie Nash—who was accused of four Laurel Canyon slayings—and TV sports reporter Stan Duke, who was charged in the gunshot slaying of radio commentator Averill Berman.

Caruso was the founding president of the Italian American Lawyers Assn. in Los Angeles. Caruso had five children, and his eldest son, Carey Caruso, still runs his father’s practice.

Evelle Jansen Younger (June 19, 1918 – May 4, 1989) was an American lawyer who served as the California Attorney General from 1971 to 1979. Prior to his career as Attorney General, he served as the district attorney in Los Angeles where he oversaw the prosecutions of both Charles Manson and Sirhan Sirhan. In 1978, he had an unsuccessful run as the Republican Party nominee for Governor of California and retired from politics a year later.

He joined the firm Buchalter, Nemer, Fields, & Younger as a senior partner in 1979 where he worked until his death a decade later.

After graduating law school, Younger became an FBI Special Agent. At the age of 24, when he was one of J. Edgar Hoover‘s top agents, Younger became a member of CIA forerunner the Office of Strategic Services, serving in the Burma-China-India theater during World War II.

Younger served in the United States Army during World War II as well as Korea. He was a municipal judge in California from 1953 to 1958 and a superior court judge in California from 1958 to 1964, when he became district attorney of Los Angeles County. He also rose to the rank of Major General in the US Air Force Reserve and was the first to be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General (Reserve) as a Special Agent in the AF Office of Special Investigations.

