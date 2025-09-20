Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
2

Our State of Affairs of War with NATO

Hunger Game Hamlets: (Swiss Bank Authority REAL ID Precision Medicine)
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Sep 20, 2025
3
2
Share
Transcript

Hunger Games Clown Show: (Swiss Bank Authority Anthropology PSYOPS). A cradle to grave program of mind control. It is a full spectrum dominance system grid mapped by the SHP (Strategic Hamet Program) enhanced with indoctrination, pay-to-play bribery, propaganda.

Public Works Systems:

  • Water, sewage, Landfills, SMART METERS, WEF Geneva C-40 Agenda policies

Port Facilities:

  • Intermodal Transportation Container loading, shipping, rail, Interstate Highways, Truck Depots, roads, canals, rivers, lakes, reservoirs, Dams, LED & 7G MESH.

Precision Medicine (Medicare/Medicaid)

  • Hospitals, County Coroners, Physicians, State Licensing rules, COVID Mandates, Ritual Masking (face diapers), intimidation, manufactured consent (obedience)

  • Indoctrination NOT education schools:

  • Kindergarten to high schools to colleges and universities. Private & Public schools.

  • Geneva United Nation Agencies Mandate for: Vaccines, Radiation Poison, 7G MESH

  • Banking System (Social CREDIT Tokens):

  • A ZERO-TRUST MILITARY POLICY of REAL ID, Verified persons, security clearance levels, Molecular Communication, DNA verification aka: Precision Medicine MRI,

  • Media 24-7 concealment, and delivery of Poppycock, Balderdash & Mendacity:

  • Social Woke Messaging for DEI, LBGT, Climate Change, Zero Carbon, SMART CITIES, wearable telemetry devices, fake music, fake presenters, COINTPRO presenters.

  • Theme Parks for children & augmented adults:

  • Weather Warfare events: Hurricanes, earthquakes, mudslides, fire storms, polluted breathable air.

  • Applied Linguistics (Language Warfare deception)

  • Up is Down

  • Down is Up

  • Good is Bad

  • Bad is Good

  • Trust Law Enforcement at your peril

  • Obey the 'higher authority" foolishly

  • Comply with Mandates and all WHO directives. Get your Bird Flu Vaccine ASAP.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture