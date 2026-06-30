Welcome to Geneva Global Governance at 50 Hudson Yards, Manhattan New York City. BlackRock is affiliated with both SWISS owned Blackstone & Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The Jewish founder-puppet leaders are:

- Stephen Allen Schwarzman of Yale with a Harvard MBA & is the Blackstone Boss

- Blackstone is owned by UBS Union Bank of Switzerland

- Evercore Inc., formerly known as Evercore Partners. a global investment banking advisory firm founded in 1995 by Roger Altman, David Offensend & Ralph L. Schlosstein.

- Robert Steven Kapito of University of Pennsylvania & Harvard MBA

- Laurence Douglas Fink aka: Larry Rat Fink of UCLA & World Economic Forum

- Susan Lynne Wagner of Wellesley College & University of Chicago MBA

- Philipp Michael Hildebrand, Geneva Graduate Institute of International Studies. - Before joining BlackRock in 2012, Hildebrand served as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank (SNB). He was the Governor of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Director of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and member of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), when he was appointed as Vice Chairman in November 2011 by leaders of the G20.

2010 Woodrow Wilson Award recipient, aka Geneva One World Governance!

Larry “Rat” Fink, Managing Director of Geneva WEF and BlackRock SWISS Bank.

Number 50 Hudson Yards, Manhattan New York.