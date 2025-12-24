Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

"Blue Christmas" by Elvis Presley"

Elvis Aaron Presley (January 8, 1935 – August 16, 1977) was an American singer and actor.
Juxtaposition1
Dec 24, 2025

“Blue Christmas” is a Christmas song written by Billy Hayes and Jay W. Johnson and most famously recorded by Elvis Presley, although it was first recorded by Doye O’Dell in 1948. It is a tale of unrequited love during the holidays and is a longstanding staple of Christmas music.

