"Blue Hawaii" (dreams come true)

Extra songs recorded post-concert for the "Aloha from Hawaii" TV Show audience
Nov 12, 2025

  • “Blue Hawaii”

  • Song by Elvis Presley:

Night and you

And blue Hawaii

The night is heavenly

And you are heaven to me

Lovely you

And blue Hawaii

With all this loveliness

There should be love

Come with me

While the moon is on the sea

The night is young

And so are we, so are we

Dreams come true

In blue Hawaii

And mine could all come true

This magic night of nights with you

Come with me

While the moon is on the sea (the moon is on the sea)

The night is young

And so are we, so are we

Dreams come true

In blue Hawaii

And mine could all come true

This magic night of nights with you

