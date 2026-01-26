Boeing Helicopters was created as Boeing Vertol when the Vertol Aircraft Corporation (formerly Piasecki Helicopter) company of Morton, Pennsylvania was acquired by Boeing in 1960; the Vertol name was an abbreviation for Vertical Take Off and Landing. Other names by which the division sometimes referred to itself in correspondence over the years were “Boeing Aircraft Company, Vertol Division” and “Boeing Philadelphia”. The company was responsible for the design and production of the CH-46 Sea Knight and the CH-47 Chinook. The name became Boeing Helicopters in 1987, and the current name was adopted in 2002.[1]

When Boeing merged with McDonnell Douglas in 1997, the former Hughes Helicopters operations in Mesa, Arizona were placed under Boeing Helicopters. A year and a half later Boeing sold the civilian line of helicopters to MD Helicopter Holdings Inc., an indirect subsidiary of the Dutch company, RDM Holding Inc.

SMART DUST Terra Swarm is inescapable & ubiquitous! 7G mesogens.

Voice to Skull is also known as: Computer to Brain Interface, Node to Node. Cognitive Threat Warfare and synthetic telepathy.

Influencing human cognition to achieve military objectives: