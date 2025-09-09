Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Boz Skaggs on BBC Jools Holland Show (Dirty Lowdown) November 30, 2001

Haight Ashbury Project spawned dozens of Musical Bands for Pacification Operations
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Sep 09, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

"Lowdown" is a song originally recorded in 1976 by Boz Scaggs from his album Silk Degrees. The song was co-written by Scaggs and keyboardist David Paich. Paich, along with fellow "Lowdown" session musicians bassist David Hungate and drummer Jeff Porcaro, would later go on to form the band Toto.

William Royce "Boz" Scaggs (born June 8, 1944) is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He was a bandmate of Steve Miller in the Ardells in the early 1960s and a member of the Steve Miller Band from 1967 to 1968.

Steve Miller & Boz Skaggs were a part of the Military Haight Ashbury Project (HAP) along with SAG actor Peter Coyote, Timothy Leary, Richard Alpert, Louis Jolyon West, CBS Records artists Janis Joplin, Carlos Santana, Ken Kesey, Jimi Hendrix. George Harrison, Jerry Garcia, Hunter S. Thompson, Bill Graham, Sonny Barger, Anton LaVey, Ken Kesey, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, Colonel Paul Tate & Abigail Folger's mother Ines Mejia. To include the Zodiac killer and Patty Hearst.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture