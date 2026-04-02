Brainstorm, aka: BCI (Brain-Computer-Interface)
Computer to Brain Interface is a DARPA NATO Program
Dust Networks aka: Analogue Devices of Cambridge MA
Kristofer Pister & Joy Weiss over DARPA SMART DUST
Terra Swarm aka: Cory Hall at 2626 Hearst Avenue, Berkeley
Coast Aluminum, Dynavax Technologies, REAL ID tags
Proof of Personhood, ranch-farm eugenics tagging of livestock
Innovative Genomics Institute, Jamie Cate & Jennifer Doudna
Doudna Lab at 2151 Berkeley Way, CRISPR Therapeutics Cas9
Jennifer Doudna appointed Chancellor of Biomedicine at UC Berkeley
Caribou Biosciences, Laura Haurwitz, CRISPR Cas9
Project Stargate & massive Data Centers worldwide
STEM Education (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics)
Human Augmentation, DNA injuries under “Precision Medicine Crimes”’
Hollywood filming of DARPA BCI was underway in 1981 as Natalie was killed.
Natalie Wood, age 43, was murdered before the film release of “Brainstorm”, a BCI Military science fiction drama. Robert Wagner & Christopher Walken were present.
Happier times aboard the 55-foot Splendour Yacht.
Natalie married, divorced and then remarried Robert Wagner. (This pic is 1972)
Thomas Noguchi was the LA County Medical Examiner. He got it wrong as expected. He got Sharon Tate & RFK correct, otherwise he was owned.
Young Hollywood pairing, Natalie at age 18! 18 years old!
Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner first dated in 1956, when she was 18 years old and he was 26. They met at a movie studio and quickly developed a romantic relationship, which led to their marriage later that year.
November 28, 1981, between 11:05 & 11:15pm Natalie Wood was tossed into the 53-degree chilled, pitch black ocean estuary of Santa Catalina Island. She never learned to swim and it was pitch dark. The Prince Valiant rubber raft was tossed into the murky estuary after her to create the illusion that she had used it.
Skipper Dennis Davern, Natalie's husband Robert Wagner & co--star Chris Walken were all aboard the 55-foot Splendor Yacht that night. Witnesses heard yelling and screaming.
It is a simple murder case, yet no criminal charges were ever filed.