Dust Networks aka: Analogue Devices of Cambridge MA

Kristofer Pister & Joy Weiss over DARPA SMART DUST

Terra Swarm aka: Cory Hall at 2626 Hearst Avenue, Berkeley

Coast Aluminum, Dynavax Technologies, REAL ID tags

Proof of Personhood, ranch-farm eugenics tagging of livestock

Innovative Genomics Institute, Jamie Cate & Jennifer Doudna

Doudna Lab at 2151 Berkeley Way, CRISPR Therapeutics Cas9

Jennifer Doudna appointed Chancellor of Biomedicine at UC Berkeley

Caribou Biosciences, Laura Haurwitz, CRISPR Cas9

Project Stargate & massive Data Centers worldwide

STEM Education (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics)

Human Augmentation, DNA injuries under “Precision Medicine Crimes”’

Hollywood filming of DARPA BCI was underway in 1981 as Natalie was killed.

Natalie Wood, age 43, was murdered before the film release of “Brainstorm”, a BCI Military science fiction drama. Robert Wagner & Christopher Walken were present.

Happier times aboard the 55-foot Splendour Yacht.

Natalie married, divorced and then remarried Robert Wagner. (This pic is 1972)

Thomas Noguchi was the LA County Medical Examiner. He got it wrong as expected. He got Sharon Tate & RFK correct, otherwise he was owned.

Young Hollywood pairing, Natalie at age 18! 18 years old!

Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner first dated in 1956, when she was 18 years old and he was 26. They met at a movie studio and quickly developed a romantic relationship, which led to their marriage later that year.