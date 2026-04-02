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November 28, 1981, between 11:05 & 11:15pm Natalie Wood was tossed into the 53-degree chilled, pitch black ocean estuary of Santa Catalina Island. She never learned to swim and it was pitch dark. The Prince Valiant rubber raft was tossed into the murky estuary after her to create the illusion that she had used it.

Skipper Dennis Davern, Natalie's husband Robert Wagner & co--star Chris Walken were all aboard the 55-foot Splendor Yacht that night. Witnesses heard yelling and screaming.

It is a simple murder case, yet no criminal charges were ever filed.

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