Brainstorm, Computer-to-Brain Interface

The Battelle Institute was founded in 1929 by Gordon Battelle. Originally focusing on contract research and development work in the areas of metals and material science, Battelle is now an international science and technology enterprise that explores emerging areas of science, develops and commercializes technology, and manages laboratories for customers. It has 3,200 employees and manages another 29,500 in ten United States Department of Energy National Laboratories.

Research Powerhouse Battelle Invests Heavily to Support Students in Columbus and Beyond:

The organization is well-known for its role as an R&D giant, but it also has become a significant backer of STEM education and literacy for children.

Think of Battelle, and for most Central Ohioans, one word comes to mind: science. So, perhaps it’s not surprising that the Columbus-based research giant would focus on fostering children’s interest in STEM with generous donations of money and human capital.

However, many might not realize how much the nonprofit charitable trust also is investing in literacy and why.

Battelle’s president and CEO, Lewis “Lou” Von Thaer, sums it up succinctly. “It’s hard to learn STEM if you don’t know how to read,” he says, referring to the institute’s push to improve student knowledge of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “We’re trying to learn where the gaps are and where we can fill those gaps.”

STEM education in Ohio:

Ohio’s STEM education initiatives are designed to provide students with a problem-based, transdisciplinary, and personalized learning experience. The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce’s STEM and STEAM Education framework supports K-12 students through partnerships and career exploration with community entities. The Ohio STEM Learning Network offers professional development, activities, and educational supports to inspire the next generation of Ohio innovators. The network also recognizes leaders in providing experiences that inspire and educate the next generation of Ohio innovators.

Ohio has designated several schools as STEM schools that focus on integrating science, technology, engineering, and mathematics into their curricula. These schools provide specialized STEM education and hands-on learning opportunities to students. The Ohio STEM Learning Network offers professional development opportunities, resources, and support for educators to enhance STEM instruction in K-12 classrooms.

Brainstorm is a 1983 American science fiction film directed by Douglas Trumbull, and starring Christopher Walken, Natalie Wood (in her final film role), Louise Fletcher, and Cliff Robertson.

It follows a research team’s efforts to perfect a system that directly records and replays the sensory experiences and emotional feelings of a subject, and the efforts by the company’s management to exploit the device for military ends. After a researcher records her own death from a heart attack, her colleagues join forces to retrieve the information and play it back.