Major League pitcher Scott Erickson is a baldfaced liar. He cannot tell the truth.

Attorney Brian Panish concluded his direct-exam of Scott Erickson on Wednesday (May 13) in the wrongful death trial over the crash that killed 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander.



Erickson, a retired Major League Baseball player, was speeding near his girlfriend, Rebecca Grossman, when she struck the boys in a crosswalk with her SUV near Westlake Village, California, on Sept. 29, 2020.