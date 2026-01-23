Bruce Cohn, Warner Brothers-Doobie Brothers music & wine

The Doobie Brothers signed with Warner Bros. in 1970. This signing marked the beginning of their successful career, which included several hit albums and a significant impact on the rock music scene.

Bruce Cohn, former manager of the California rock band, The Doobie Brothers, purchased the original area in 1974. He named the property the Olive Hill Estate Vineyards after the grove of 145-year-old olive Picholine olive trees. After selling grapes to other wineries for several years, Cohn founded his own winery, B.R. Cohn, in 1984. His first winemaker was the now-famous Helen Turley. Like other wineries in the area, it maintains a wine club and public tasting room, and hosts weddings and other events.

In 2015, the winery was bought by Vintage Wine Estates. In July 2024, Vintage Wine Estates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, with plans to sell all of its assets, including B.R. Cohn Winery. In late 2024, Adair Family Wines took over and claimed B.R. Cohn, along with four other sister wineries.