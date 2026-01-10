Sex, Drugs, and Hollywood: Inside the Wildlife & Death of Vaudeville Promoter Roy Radin. Rumors swirled, and one investigative journalist even linked Radin to “Son of Sam” David Berkowitz and satanic cults across America. There were claims that he’d been involved in snuff films and cocaine trafficking before his death, but nothing could be proven.

Then, four years after Radin’s murder, a Hollywood producer named Karen Greenberger was implicated. At the time of his death, Radin had been in L.A. to meet with Greenberger and her boyfriend, producer Robert Evans, about financing the movie The Cotton Club. But in a fit of rage about her potential share of profits from the film, Greenberger hired a hitman to kill Radin.

Roy Radin's death was a significant event in the entertainment industry, leading to a murder-for-hire plot and a trial that became known as "The Cotton Club Murder." The trial involved four individuals who were sentenced for their roles in Radin's murder. The case was brought to light by investigative journalist Maury Terry, who theorized that Radin was connected to a satanic cult and the Son of Sam murders. Despite these theories, the convictions of Greenberger, Lowe, Mentzer, and Marti were the definitive outcome of the Radin murder investigation.

Maury Terry (The Ultimate Evil) is yet another COINTELPRO book author who was injected into the “Son of Sam” cover story in New York City. Same as fake writers Joan Didion, Ed Sanders, Lawrence Schiller, Neil Sanders, Nikolas Schreck, Dan Piepenring/Tom O’Neill did with the legacy “Manson Family Cover Story”.