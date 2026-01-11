Brutal Murder of Roy Radin, 33 on May 13, 1983

Restaurante La Scala was named after the Milan Opera House. Most of Italy's greatest operatic artists, and many of the finest singers from around the world, have appeared at Milan La Scala. The theatre is regarded as being one of the leading opera and ballet theatres globally. It is home to the La Scala Theatre Chorus, La Scala Theatre Ballet, La Scala Theatre Orchestra, and the Filarmonica della Scala orchestra. The theatre also has an associate school, known as the La Scala Theatre Academy (Italian: Accademia Teatro alla Scala), which offers professional training in music, dance, stagecraft, and stage management. La Scala opened in 1778.

Roy Alexander Radin was the son of Broadway promoter Al Radin, who owned a speakeasy and promoted Broadway shows in the 1920s and 1930s. His mother was a showgirl. Roy Radin was a high-school dropout who joined the Clyde Beatty Circus at the age of 16 doing publicity work. A year later, Radin signed George Jessel and J. Fred Muggs as part of his first traveling show. Radin continued to put together vaudeville shows and became a millionaire before the age of 20. Shows were packaged with Roy Radin's name getting first billing (e.g., The Roy Radin Vaudeville Revue, The Roy Radin Variety Show, Roy Radin's Vaudeville '77). The shows featured comedy acts including George Gobel, Frank Gorshin, Jack Carter, Jackie Vernon, Henny Youngman, Joey Bishop, Red Buttons, Godfrey Cambridge, Shecky Greene, Milton Berle, Jessel, and The Roy Radin Orchestra. Berle and Jessel were among the regular masters of ceremonies. Comedians had a love-hate relationship with the tours, with Radin routinely becoming the butt of jokes. Reflecting on one tour, George Gobel told Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show, "Roy Radin knows as much about show business as a pig knows about church on Sunday."

LOS ANGELES 1991-- A former cocaine dealer was sentenced to life in prison Friday for masterminding the 1983 kidnapping of producer Roy Radin that led to his murder in a dispute over financing of the movie ‘The Cotton Club.’

Karen DeLayne ‘Lanie’ Greenberger, 43, was convicted last July of second-degree murder and a kidnapping count that carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.

Greenberger hired hit men Alex Marti, 30, William Mentzer, 42, and Robert Ulmer Lowe, 44, who were convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping and six special circumstance allegations.

Alex Marti was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The other two could be sentenced to die in California’s gas chamber.

Roy Radin’s bullet-riddled body was found in a canyon in Gorman north of Los Angeles by a beekeeper in June 1983, about a month after the 33- year-old former New York theatrical producer disappeared. The Town of Gorman is 33-miles north of Santa Clarita in the Angeles Forest at the summit of the Gapevine.

After the huge critical and commercial success of the Paramount Pictures produced Chinatown, Bob Evans stepped down as production chief, which enabled him to produce films on his own. From 1976 to 1980, working as an independent producer, he continued his streak of successful films with Marathon Man, Black Sunday, Popeye and Urban Cowboy. After 1980, his film output became both more infrequent and less critically acclaimed. He produced only two films over the next twelve years: The Cotton Club and The Two Jakes. From 1993 to 2003 he produced the films Sliver, Jade, The Phantom, The Saint, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.