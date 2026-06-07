Brutal Truth of Mega Data Centers (AI)

Michael of Brooklyn New York will be presenting a series of videos on the construction, deployment, sources & uses of funding, and Geneva UN Agenda 2030 endgame for Global Human Augmentation Tokenized REAL ID tagged humans.

There will be no free-trade economy as we know understand it. There will be detention prison plantation of Social Credit Obedience commissaries and digital passports. Bio cybersecurity or Biometrics will be the only passport clearance.

Barter and exchange will be outlawed.

Physical Money will be outlawed.

Silver & Gold coinage will be outlawed

Guns and Ammo will be outlawed

Due process will be outlawed

Human Rights will be outlawed

Please review the outline in the comment section for Michael’s shows.

file:///C:/Users/cmson/Downloads/Data%20Centers%20in%20US1.pdf





