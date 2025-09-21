Melvin Belli was the attorney who represented Jack Ruby in the trial for the murder of Lee Harvey Oswald. Belli's defense strategy focused on Ruby's mental illness, particularly his condition known as psychomotor epilepsy, which Belli argued had caused Ruby to be legally insane at the time of the shooting. Belli's case was notable for its high-profile nature and the significant impact it had on the legal and public discourse surrounding the trial

Melvin Belli's portrayal of the evil entity Gorgan in "And the Children Shall Lead" is a notable aspect of the episode. Belli, a celebrity lawyer, delivered a performance that was both bizarre and memorable. His character, Gorgan, is depicted as a malevolent alien who uses the children to control the Enterprise and achieve his own goals. Belli's presence in the episode was a deliberate choice by the producers, as it was intended to be a joke or a parody of the typical role of a villain in science fiction. Despite the mixed reviews, Belli's performance added a unique twist to the episode, contributing to its lasting impact on Star Trek fans.

On the night of October 11, 1969, the Zodiac murdered cabdriver Paul Stine and removed a portion of the victim’s shirt. Days later, the killer mailed an envelope to the offices of The San Francisco Chronicle. Inside, the Zodiac had included a blood-stained piece of Stine’s shirt along with a letter that traumatized the Bay Area for decades. In his customary cavalier style, The Zodiac wrote, “School children make nice targets. I think I shall wipe out a school bus some morning just shoot out the front tire and pick off the kiddies as they come bouncing out.”

Talk show host Jim Dunbar and attorney Melvin Belli speak with the Zodiac imposter known as “Sam” during a live broadcast at the KGO television station in San Francisco on October 22, 1969.

The Altamont Freeway Free Festival was not set up for success. A last-minute decision, orchestrated in part by celebrity lawyer Melvin Belli, moved the festival to the distant racetrack after Golden Gate Park was ruled out by the city due to concerns that Hells Angels and hippies might not play nice. The grounds – at the intersection of Interstates 205 and 580 near Tracy, 50 miles east of San Francisco – were not even close to being ready to host 300,000 kids. (10,000 people is MAXIMUM capacity)

Hells Angel Alan Passaro, age 22, was arrested and charged with murder for Hunter's death, but he was acquitted on grounds of self-defense after the jury viewed the footage from the concert showing Hunter drawing the revolver and pointing it toward the stage or in the air.

Over the years, there have been rumors that a second, unidentified assailant had inflicted the fatal wounds; as a result, the police considered the case still open. On May 25, 2005, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced that it was officially closing the case. Investigators, concluding a renewed two-year investigation, dismissed the theory that a second Hells Angel took part in the stabbing.

The Rolling Stones have stated that they were unaware that a killing had taken place during their set; in the Gimme Shelter documentary, Jagger notices the commotion in the crowd and threatens to end the performance until a stagehand pulls him aside and informs him about someone with a gun. The film then cuts to Jagger viewing raw footage of the killing, apparently for the first time.