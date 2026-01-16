Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

"California Dreamin" by Mamas & Papas 1966

"All the leaves are brown and the sky is gray"
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jan 16, 2026

December 11, 1966:

The song “California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas was performed on The Ed Sullivan Show on December 11, 1966.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture