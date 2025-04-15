Playback speed


Carlos Santana & Bill Graham Cult Ritual at Woodstock Festival (Abigail Folger)

Monday August 18, 1969, to close out the four-day Woodstock Music Festival.
Apr 15, 2025
2
2
Unemployed Band Santana closed pout the Woodstock Festival with a tribute to the daughter of NATO Military HAP Haight Asbury Project manager Ines Mejia.

The satanic ritual instrumental: "Soul Sacrifice" https://www.bing.com/videos/riverview/relatedvideo?&q=Santana+Woodstock+1969&&mid=18931EE7EBE501A379C818931EE7EBE501A379C8&&FORM=VRDGAR

Abigail Folger was NATO Gladio murdered in Benedict Canyon on August 9, 1969

Bill Graham was NATO Gladio murdered at NATO Navy Base Skaggs Island on October 25, 1991.

Maryln Manson never created his act. Neither did the Beatles nor Beach Boys.

These artists are scripted & canned Military Programs for Pacification & Control.

