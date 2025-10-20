Carpenters on NBC Tonight Show with Johnny Carson

Superstar
Song by Carpenters (Karen & Richard Carpenter):
Long ago, and oh, so far away
I fell in love with you before the second show
Your guitar, it sounds so sweet and clear
But you’re not really here, it’s just the radio
Don’t you remember, you told me you loved me baby?
You said you’d be coming back this way again, baby
Baby, baby, baby, baby, oh baby
I love you, I really do
Loneliness is such a sad affair
And I can hardly wait to be with you again
What to say, to make you come again? (Ooh, baby)
Come back to me again (Ooh, baby)
And play your sad guitar
Don’t you remember, you told me you loved me baby?
You said you’d be coming back this way again, baby
Baby, baby, baby, baby, oh baby
I love you, I really do
Don’t you remember, you told me you loved me baby?
You said you’d be coming back this way again, baby
Baby, baby, baby, baby, oh baby
I love you, I really do