Carpenters on NBC Tonight Show with Johnny Carson

Superstar

Song by Carpenters (Karen & Richard Carpenter):

Long ago, and oh, so far away

I fell in love with you before the second show

Your guitar, it sounds so sweet and clear

But you’re not really here, it’s just the radio

Don’t you remember, you told me you loved me baby?

You said you’d be coming back this way again, baby

Baby, baby, baby, baby, oh baby

I love you, I really do

Loneliness is such a sad affair

And I can hardly wait to be with you again

What to say, to make you come again? (Ooh, baby)

Come back to me again (Ooh, baby)

And play your sad guitar

Don’t you remember, you told me you loved me baby?

You said you’d be coming back this way again, baby

Baby, baby, baby, baby, oh baby

I love you, I really do

Don’t you remember, you told me you loved me baby?

You said you’d be coming back this way again, baby

Baby, baby, baby, baby, oh baby

I love you, I really do