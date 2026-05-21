Cathriona White was born on September 14, 1985, in Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary, Ireland. She was an actress, known for The Online Gamer (2009), Bunker 731 (2012) and Firefly (2012). She was previously married to Mark D. Burton. She died on September 28, 2015, in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, USA.



Cathriona White, age 30, found dead on Monday afternoon, in a KILL BOC Cul de Sac.

On the block of 15000 Blairwood Drive Sherman Oaks KILL BOX Cul de Sac. September 28, 2015.



https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo...



https://www.wikicelebs.com/cathriona-...



https://people.com/celebrity/jim-carr...



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Carrey



