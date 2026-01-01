CBS Evil Eye Mike Wallace versus Ayn Rand

Please enjoy my “pseudo-intellectual video series” of social media charlatans.
Noun: a person who wants to be thought of as having a lot of intelligence and knowledge but who is not really intelligent or knowledgeable
This video presentation was obtained from a series of interviews by CBS Mike Wallace from April 28,1957 through September 14, 1958.
CBS aired this edited version on February 25, 1959.
Age 38 published 1943 novelist Ayn Rand’s philosophy is presented as her own, influenced only by Aristotle (not by her editor nor controllers:
Objectivism versus Collectivism
Rational Morality
Selfish pleasure as a guide for humanity, the highest moral purpose
Man’s Mind is his basic means of survival
Man must hold reason as “the absolute only way to guide action”
Society is moving to a “Complete Collectivism System of Enslavement”