CBS Evil Eye Mike Wallace versus Ayn Rand

Alisa Zinovyevna Rosenberg, Leningrad aka: Alice O'Connor, Pen Name Ayn Rand
Juxtaposition1
Jan 01, 2026

Please enjoy my “pseudo-intellectual video series” of social media charlatans.

Noun: a person who wants to be thought of as having a lot of intelligence and knowledge but who is not really intelligent or knowledgeable

This video presentation was obtained from a series of interviews by CBS Mike Wallace from April 28,1957 through September 14, 1958.

CBS aired this edited version on February 25, 1959.

Age 38 published 1943 novelist Ayn Rand’s philosophy is presented as her own, influenced only by Aristotle (not by her editor nor controllers:

  • Objectivism versus Collectivism

  • Rational Morality

  • Selfish pleasure as a guide for humanity, the highest moral purpose

  • Man’s Mind is his basic means of survival

  • Man must hold reason as “the absolute only way to guide action”

  • Society is moving to a “Complete Collectivism System of Enslavement”

