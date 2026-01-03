Objectivism is a philosophical system named and developed by Russian American writer and philosopher Ayn Rand. She described it as “the concept of man as a heroic being, with his own happiness as the moral purpose of his life, with productive achievement as his noblest activity, and reason as his only absolute”.

Rand first expressed Objectivism in her fiction, most notably The Fountainhead (1943) and Atlas Shrugged (1957), and later in non-fiction essays and books. Leonard Peikoff, a professional philosopher and Rand’s designated intellectual heir, later gave it a more formal structure. Peikoff characterizes Objectivism as a “closed system” insofar as its “fundamental principles” were set out by Rand and are not subject to change. However, he stated that “new implications, applications and integrations can always be discovered”.

Objectivism’s main tenets are that reality exists independently of consciousness, that human beings have direct contact with reality through sense perception (see direct and indirect realism), that one can attain objective knowledge from perception through the process of concept formation and inductive logic, that the proper moral purpose of one’s life is the pursuit of one’s own happiness (see rational egoism), that the only social system consistent with this morality is one that displays full respect for individual rights embodied in laissez-faire capitalism, and that the role of art in human life is to transform humans’ metaphysical ideas by selective reproduction of reality into a physical form—a work of art—that one can comprehend and to which one can respond emotionally.

Alice O’Connor (born Alisa Zinovyevna Rosenbaum; February 2 [January 20], 1905 – March 6, 1982), better known by her pen name Ayn Rand, was a Russian American writer and philosopher. She is known for her fiction and for developing a philosophical system which she named Objectivism.

Charles Francis “Frank” O’Connor (September 22, 1897 – November 7, 1979) was an American actor, painter, and rancher and the husband of novelist Ayn Rand. Frank O’Connor performed in several films, typically as an extra, during the silent and early sound eras. While working on the set of the 1927 film The King of Kings, O’Connor met Rand, and they eventually dated each other steadily. They married in 1929. When O’Connor and Rand moved to California so Rand could work on the movie adaptation of her novel The Fountainhead, O’Connor purchased and managed a ranch in the San Fernando Valley for several years. In addition to raising numerous flora and fauna on the ranch, he there developed the Lipstick and Halloween hybrids of Delphinium and Gladiolus.