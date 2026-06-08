Apollo 11 Astronauts were honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame:

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored the Apollo 11 astronauts — Neil A. Armstrong, Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin Jr., and Michael Collins — on January 14, 1993.

This recognition came decades after the July 20, 1969, moon landing, when the astronauts were awarded a special “star” in the Television category of the Walk of Fame. The plaque is not a traditional five-pointed star but a circular moon-shaped marker with the astronauts’ names, the date of the first Moon landing (July 20, 1969), and the mission named “Apollo XI”.

The honor was given for their role in the first televised “walk on the moon”, which was the longest continuous live TV broadcast in history, lasting 31 hours and watched by an estimated 650 million people worldwide.

The Post Moon Landing News Conference for Apollo 11 was held on August 12, 1969, in the auditorium of the Manned Spacecraft Center (MSC) in Houston, Texas.

It was a televised event attended by about two hundred representatives of the news media from the United States and abroad. NASA’s Assistant Administrator for Public Affairs, Julian Scheer, opened the session at 10:00 a.m. CDT. The format featured a 45‑minute presentation by the Apollo 11 crew — Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. — followed by a question‑and‑answer period.

This was the first post‑flight press conference after the historic lunar landing on July 20, 1969, and provided the astronauts’ firsthand account of the mission, including the lunar surface activities and challenges faced during the voyage.

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On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 landed on the moon four days after it took off from Kennedy Space Center carrying three astronauts. CBS News' Walter Cronkite, who was anchoring coverage of the historic landing with former astronaut Wally Schirra, was captured on camera saying, "Wally, say something, I'm speechless."

Walter Cronkite, the greatest fraud in Television History. A fake journalist.

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Three Lockheed SR-71 parachutes deployed despite no storage space.