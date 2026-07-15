Terry Kath was murdered in Woodland Hills on January 23, 1978. 9mm Lugar pistol

Terry Alan Kath (January 31, 1946 – January 23, 1978) was an American guitarist and singer who is best known as a founding member of the rock band Chicago. He played lead guitar and sang lead vocals on many of the band's early hit singles alongside Robert Lamm and Peter Cetera. He has been praised by his bandmates and other musicians for his guitar skills and his Ray Charles–influenced vocal style. Jimi Hendrix cited Kath as one of his favorite guitarists and considered him to be "the best guitarist in the universe.

Robert William Lamm (born October 13, 1944) is an American musician and a founding member of the rock band Chicago. He is best known for his songwriting, vocals, and keyboard melodies, most significantly on the band's debut studio album, Chicago Transit Authority (1969). Lamm wrote many of the band's biggest hits, including "Questions 67 & 68", "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?", "Beginnings", "25 or 6 to 4", "Saturday in the Park", "Dialogue (Part I & II)" and "Harry Truman". Lamm is one of three founding members (alongside Lee Loughnane and James Pankow) still a part of group. Pankow and Lamm officially retired from the road in 2025, yet Lamm remains the last original lead vocalist of the band.

Barbara Katren Perk-Lamm was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. Perk-Lamm co-wrote the Beach Boys’ song “Baby Blue” for the L.A. (Light Album) release and was featured as backup vocalist and songwriter on Dennis Wilson’s solo album Pacific Ocean Blue. Wilson drowned in 1983 in Marina del Rey, California, and Lamm subsequently contributed to many of his biographies, including the ABC miniseries The Beach Boys Story.

As an actress, Lamm was featured in more than 150 national commercials, TV movies, miniseries, series and films. She appeared in late 1974 in the Columbo episode By Dawn’s Early Light and six months after that she co-starred in the Starsky & Hutch pilot-episode.

Perk-Lamm was divorced three times to Robert Lamm (1) and Dennis Wilson (2).

Dennis Wilson & Barbara Karen Perk-Lamm.