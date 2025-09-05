Celebrating Nancy Drew, Super Sleuth

620 Nancy Drew Novels were published from 1930 to 2003

Nancy teamed up with the Hardy Boys over a dozen times

Nancy Drew’s determination, tenacity was enhanced by her fearlessness, bravery, clear-headedness, relentless curiosity that we greatly admire here.

Edward L. Stratemeyer created many well-known children's fiction book series, including The Rover Boys, The Bobbsey Twins, Tom Swift, The Hardy Boys, and Nancy Drew, many of which sold millions of copies and remain in publication. On his legacy, Fortune wrote: "As oil had its Rockefeller, literature had its Stratemeyer.

Edward Stratemeyer died at age 67 in Newark, New Jersey on May 10, 1930, of lobar pneumonia and was buried in Evergreen Cemetery in Hillside, New Jersey. On May 12, 1930, two days after his death, the New York Times reported that his Rover Boys series "had sales exceeding 5,000,000 copies"

Edward Stratemeyer pioneered the book-packaging technique of producing a consistent, long-running series of books using a team of freelance writers. All of the books in the series used the same characters in similar situations. All of the freelance writers, including Mildred Benson, who developed the character of Nancy Drew, were published under a pen name owned by his company.