Celebrity influencers marked, tattooed branded as livestock

Puff Daddy, J Lo, Lady Gaga, Cher, Madonna, Russell Brand, Katy Perry all branded as Hollywood Ranch Cattle.
Juxtaposition1
Apr 16, 2025
Tattooed & branded as SAG Hollywood celebrity influencers:

Dwayne ”The Rock” Johnson
Joe Rogan MMA & fake truth podcaster
Stew Peters, April Fool’s Joke & pseudo truther
Alex Jones, pseudo truther
Megan Fox & Rihanna
Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades & Santa Catalina School & New Roads School)
Cher (Cheryl Sarkisia)
Madonna (Madonna Louise Ciccone of St Frederick's & St. Andrew's Catholic Schools)
Katy Perry (Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson)
Lady Gaga (Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta & Convent of the Sacred Heart Order)
J Lo (Jennifer Lopez and all-girl Preston High School (New York City)
P Diddy (Sean Combs of the Mount Saint Michael Academy)
Russell Brand (Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts)
Amy Jade Winehouse (Susi Earnshaw Theatre School)
David Lee Roth (Van Halen frontman & Webb School of California)
Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio

Emma Stone, Angelina Jolie, Kelly Osborne, Jessica Alba, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande

