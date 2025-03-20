Playback speed
Censorship, Shadow Banning on Social Military Media

Suppressing truth & promoting Pacification via Poppycock, Balderdash, Mendacity.
Juxtaposition1
Mar 20, 2025
1
Transcript

You should know that all social media channels are 100% censored and controlled. So I don't care which one it is. Substack, I don't care if it's called Rumble. I don't care if it's called BitChute. I don't care if it's called Patreon. They are all censored. And they practice shadow banning in lieu of deleting your video.

So, let's say they don't delete your video, but they put it at the bottom of the stack so basically no one will see it. That's a form of censorship. So, they don't have to ban you, and they don't have to delete your video, but they can make you the same as a person who was banned and whose videos were deleted. When no one sees your video or reads your footnotes, then that's the same as you don't exist.

When you don't exist, not in the internet space, you are fully censored & muted.

