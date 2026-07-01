"Chattanooga Choo Choo" sung by "The Ducky Darlings"
Piano accompaniment by Terry Miles of London
"Chattanooga Choo Choo" is a 1941 song that was written by Mack Gordon and composed by Harry Warren. It was originally recorded as a big band/swing tune by Glenn Miller and His Orchestra and featured in the 1941 movie Sun Valley Serenade. It was the first song to receive a gold record, presented by RCA Victor in 1942, for sales of 1.2 million copies.
The main song opens with a dialog between a passenger and a shoeshine boy:
“Pardon me, boy, is that the Chattanooga Choo Choo?”
“Yes, yes, Track 29!”
“Boy, you can give me a shine.”
“Can you afford to board the Chattanooga Choo Choo?”
“I’ve got my fare, and just a trifle to spare.”
Forgotten piano discovered in the circa 1638 London Spitalfields Market:
"You Never Can Tell", also known as "C'est La Vie" or "Teenage Wedding", is a song written by Chuck Berry. It was composed in the early 1960s while Berry was in federal prison for violating the Mann Act.
Show Notes & Links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chattanooga_Choo_Choo
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/You_Never_Can_Tell_(song)