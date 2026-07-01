"Chattanooga Choo Choo" is a 1941 song that was written by Mack Gordon and composed by Harry Warren. It was originally recorded as a big band/swing tune by Glenn Miller and His Orchestra and featured in the 1941 movie Sun Valley Serenade. It was the first song to receive a gold record, presented by RCA Victor in 1942, for sales of 1.2 million copies.

The main song opens with a dialog between a passenger and a shoeshine boy:

“Pardon me, boy, is that the Chattanooga Choo Choo?”

“Yes, yes, Track 29!”

“Boy, you can give me a shine.”

“Can you afford to board the Chattanooga Choo Choo?”

“I’ve got my fare, and just a trifle to spare.”

Forgotten piano discovered in the circa 1638 London Spitalfields Market:

"You Never Can Tell", also known as "C'est La Vie" or "Teenage Wedding", is a song written by Chuck Berry. It was composed in the early 1960s while Berry was in federal prison for violating the Mann Act.