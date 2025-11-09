Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Chem Trails are Human Augmentation, Neuromodulation & 7G Terra Swarm

COVID Hoax, all vaccines, jabbed farm animals, water, breathable air, LED streetlights too.
Juxtaposition1
Nov 09, 2025

YES!

  • A Geneva United Nations Agenda 2030 NATO Military Operation.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics of Zug Switzerland, London, Boston & San Francisco.

  • UC Berkeley-Cory Hall, MIT, Stanford SRII, Harvard, Yale, Princeton, RAND, DARPA, DOE, DOD, CERN, ITU, IEEE, United Nations-NATO & Agenda 2030.

  • Wireless Sensor Networks, SMART DUST, MIMS & MIMOS, DNA editing.

  • Hoax outbreaks: COVID, Bird Flu, Monkey Pox, Omicron, Dr Fauci, Dr Drew

  • Neuromodulation, PAVE PAWS pulsing, Molecular Engineered Zombies.

  • SMART DUST for the stupid profane people.

  • Ring Cameras

  • LED streetlights

  • Neighborhood watch programs and your local Sheriff Office Fusion Center

  • Wireless Routers, Alexus, Hey Google voice activated systems

  • Wearables, Heart Rate Monitor, Smart eyeglasses, Fitbit, Insulin Pump

  • Bluetooth, Zigbee repeaters

  • SMART METERS

  • SMART Appliances

