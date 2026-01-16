Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Chicago at the Greek Amphitheater Griffith Park

August 10, 2004, My favorite Rock Bank, minus Terry Kath & Peter Cetera
Jan 16, 2026

Chicago & Earth, Wind & Fire – Live at the Greek Theatre is a live concert DVD by American bands Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire. The recording was made from two appearances at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California at the end of their joint tour in 2004. The DVD was certified platinum just two months after its 2005 release.

