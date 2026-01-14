Chicago, my favorite rock band (1970)

Terry Alan Kath (January 31, 1946 – January 23, 1978) was an American guitarist and singer who is best known as a founding member of the rock band Chicago. He played lead guitar and sang lead vocals on many of the band's early hit singles alongside Robert Lamm and Peter Cetera. He has been praised by his bandmates and other musicians for his guitar skills and his Ray Charles–influenced vocal style. Jimi Hendrix cited Terry Kath as one of his favorite guitarists and considered Kath to be "the best guitarist in the universe."

Peter Paul Cetera Jr. (born September 13, 1944) is an American retired musician best known for being a frontman, vocalist, and bassist for the American rock band Chicago from 1967 until his departure in 1985. His career as a recording artist encompasses 17 studio albums with Chicago and eight solo studio albums. As a lead singer/vocal artist he has had four number one songs on the Billboard Hot 100, two during his tenure with Chicago and two during his solo career. Of those four songs he wrote or co-wrote three.

Chicago is an American rock band formed in Chicago, Illinois, in 1967. Self-described as a “rock and roll band with horns“, their songs often also combine elements of classical music, jazz, R&B, and pop music.

Growing out of several bands from the Chicago area in the late 1960s, the original line-up consisted of Peter Cetera on bass, Terry Kath on guitar, Robert Lamm on keyboards, Lee Loughnane on trumpet, James Pankow on trombone, Walter Parazaider on woodwinds, and Danny Seraphine on drums. Cetera, Kath, and Lamm shared lead vocal duties. The group initially called themselves The Big Thing, then changed to the Chicago Transit Authority in 1968, and finally shortened the name to Chicago in 1969.