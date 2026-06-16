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(DCI) Director of CIA during the Reagan Presidency:

This creepy quote above has been widely attributed to Former CIA Director William Casey. Casey was the 13 the CIA Director from 1981 until he left in January 1987.

CIA Director 1981-1987 "We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false." William Casey

Jesuit Fordham University Casey was plugged into The Private Bankers for Archbishop Paul Marcinkus, President of IOR (Bank of Vatican), Roberto Calvi (murdered June 17, 1982), Michele Sindona (Murdered March 22, 1986), the disappearance of Emanuella Orlandi, age 15,

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_J._Casey

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_N._Mitchell

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Marcinkus

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roberto_Calvi

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ted_Turner

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_Kissinger

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elliott_Abrams

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_Ellsberg

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Shultz

https://www.history.com/topics/1980s/...

Washington Post Propaganda Platform Legacy:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eugene_Meyer_(financier)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phil_Graham

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Katharine_Graham

DCI William Joseph Casey died at age 75. May 6, 1987

John Mitchell died at age 76. November 9, 1988

DCI William Egan Coby was murdered at age 76. April 27, 1996

Timothy Leary died at age 75. May 30, 1996, at the Sharon Tate murder site at 10106 Sunbrook Drive Beverly Hills 90210

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