CIA Orbit of William Casey (DCI 1981-87)
CIA director (DCI) during the Ronald Reagan's Presidency tenure
William Joseph Casey (March 13, 1913 – May 6, 1987) was an American lawyer who was the Director of Central Intelligence from 1981 to 1987. In this capacity he oversaw the entire United States Intelligence Community and personally directed the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) throughout much of the Reagan administration.
A native of the Elmhurst section of Queens, New York, William Casey was raised as a Roman Catholic in Bellmore, New York and graduated from the Jesuit-affiliated Fordham University in 1934. He continued his education at other Catholic institutions, completing graduate work at the Catholic University of America before earning an LL.B. from St. John’s University School of Law in 1937. He was of Irish ancestry.
William Casey died of a brain tumor on May 6, 1987, at the age of 74. His Requiem Mass was said by Fr. Daniel Fagan, then pastor of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Roslyn, New York, and his funeral was led by Bishop John R. McGann, who used his pulpit to castigate Casey for his ethics and actions in Nicaragua.
CIA Mockingbird Media Newspaper heiress, Katharine Meyer Graham.
(DCI) Director of CIA during the Reagan Presidency:
This creepy quote above has been widely attributed to Former CIA Director William Casey. Casey was the 13 the CIA Director from 1981 until he left in January 1987.
CIA Director 1981-1987 "We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false." William Casey
Jesuit Fordham University Casey was plugged into The Private Bankers for Archbishop Paul Marcinkus, President of IOR (Bank of Vatican), Roberto Calvi (murdered June 17, 1982), Michele Sindona (Murdered March 22, 1986), the disappearance of Emanuella Orlandi, age 15,
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_J._Casey
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_N._Mitchell
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Marcinkus
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roberto_Calvi
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ted_Turner
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_Kissinger
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elliott_Abrams
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_Ellsberg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Shultz
https://www.history.com/topics/1980s/...
Washington Post Propaganda Platform Legacy:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eugene_Meyer_(financier)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phil_Graham
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Katharine_Graham
DCI William Joseph Casey died at age 75. May 6, 1987
John Mitchell died at age 76. November 9, 1988
DCI William Egan Coby was murdered at age 76. April 27, 1996
Timothy Leary died at age 75. May 30, 1996, at the Sharon Tate murder site at 10106 Sunbrook Drive Beverly Hills 90210