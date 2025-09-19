CIA Summer of Love 1967 (White Rabbit)

Grace Slick & Jefferson Airplane performing COINTELPRO song White Rabbit.

"Turn on, tune in, drop out" is a counterculture-era phrase popularized by Timothy Leary in 1966. In 1967, Leary spoke at the "Human Be-In", a gathering of 30,000 hippies in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco and phrased the famous words, "Turn on, tune in, drop out". It was also the title of his spoken word album recorded in 1966. On this album, Leary can be heard speaking in a monotone soft voice on his views about the world and humanity, describing nature, Indian symbols, "the meaning of inner life", the LSD experience, peace, and many other issues.

The resonating message by US ARMY West Point hippie Timothy Leary at the San Francisco Sharon Meadow staged "Human Be-In Festival" was:

Tune in. Turn on, Drop out."

This battle cry set up the 1967 Summer of Love, free concerts across America.

FREE Love. FREE drugs. FREE LSD FREE medical care in Haight Asbury (HAP) HAFMC

Haight Ashbury Free Clinic, Inc. was a free health care service in Northern California which remained in service from June 7, 1967, until July 2019. It was founded in response to the Summer of Love and was the first of more than 600 free clinics made over the next decade.