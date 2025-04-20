Playback speed


Circle of Trust Cabal is SWISS BANK AUTHORITY

REAL ID to TOKEN PARK CREDITS to Gladio Murders to Human Husbandry
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Apr 20, 2025
1
Transcript

Occultism is a windowless conference room of SWISS Bankers meeting in secrecy.

They decide everything. Agenda 2030 to 7G SMART DUST WSN & REAL ID.

Gene Hackman, Thelma Todd, Sharon Tate, Jon Benet Ramsey's murders

Programable money TOKENS

Park Hopping privileges

Obedience compliance

Molecular gene editing

Crypto currency

Weather Warfare

Radiation poisoning levels

Photonics, Ultrasonics, EF Magnetic Resonance PAVE PAWS

LED streetlights, Ring Cameras, SMART METERS, Electric vehicles

Electronic Corridors & strategic Hamlets

Resilience City Governors

Freedom Cities, C-40 FEMA detention centers, California Forever, 15-minute grids

Bird Flu Vaccination mandates

Mokey Pox Vaccination mandates

Omicron Booster shots

Human Husbandry

Human Energy harvesting

Human Eugenics

Human digital Twins

Transhuman breeding

Netflix entertainment

Academy Awards & Golden Globe recipients

Ricky Gervais, George Burns, Bob Hope, Jack Benny's scripted jokes

