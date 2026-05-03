Doped, rigged, betting-based entertainment of drugged ponies & clueless patrons.
The Triple Crown consists of three prestigious horse races: the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes, held annually in the United States.
Overview of the Triple Crown Races
Kentucky Derby:
Date: The first Saturday in May.
Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky.
Distance: 1.25 miles (10 furlongs).
Significance: Known as “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports,” it is the oldest of the three races, first run in 1875. The Derby is a major event in American culture, attracting large crowds and significant media attention.
25 Investigates: GPS ‘kill’ switch allows Massachusetts State Police cruisers to go dark, disable tracking:
Our society controllers operate within a Black Box of secrecy. No transparency.
“Monumental betrayal of public trust’ Mississippi officers arrested:
RFKJ chemtrail criminal & his concealment of the murder of wife Susan Richardson.
Jesse the Steroid Body Ventura & cohort RFKJ. Two peas in a pod cesspool.
Arnold Steroids beauty queen “Screw your Freedom” Schwarzenegger.
Fake Governor of California, Gordon Getty funded Plump Jack Gavin Newson.