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City Mayors & State Governors Corruption

There are only Hunger Game Strategic Hamlets, Electronic Corridors & Controlled Grids.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
May 03, 2026

Doped, rigged, betting-based entertainment of drugged ponies & clueless patrons.

The Triple Crown consists of three prestigious horse races: the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes, held annually in the United States.

Overview of the Triple Crown Races

  1. Kentucky Derby:

  • Date: The first Saturday in May.

  • Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky.

  • Distance: 1.25 miles (10 furlongs).

  • Significance: Known as “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports,” it is the oldest of the three races, first run in 1875. The Derby is a major event in American culture, attracting large crowds and significant media attention.

25 Investigates: GPS ‘kill’ switch allows Massachusetts State Police cruisers to go dark, disable tracking:

Our society controllers operate within a Black Box of secrecy. No transparency.

“Monumental betrayal of public trust’ Mississippi officers arrested:

RFKJ chemtrail criminal & his concealment of the murder of wife Susan Richardson.

Jesse the Steroid Body Ventura & cohort RFKJ. Two peas in a pod cesspool.

Arnold Steroids beauty queen “Screw your Freedom” Schwarzenegger.

Fake Governor of California, Gordon Getty funded Plump Jack Gavin Newson.

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