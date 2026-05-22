The Ambassador Hotel Los Angeles (1921-1989):

The hotel occupied 23.7 acres at 3400 Wilshire Boulevard, bordered by Wilshire Boulevard at the north, 8th Street at the south, Catalina Street at the east, and nearly to Mariposa Avenue at the west.

The Ambassador Hotel opened on January 1, 1921. The lavish resort sprawled over 24 acres on Wilshire Boulevard and became a magnet for high-profile guests including many Hollywood celebrities. The hotel’s original nightclub was called the Zinnia Grill and featured murals painted on black satin walls. Dancers could take a break on the “Parrot Porch”, an outdoor aviary filled with plants, canaries and parrots.

With high demand for evening entertainment, hotel management converted the main ballroom into a new venue called The Cocoanut Grove, which opened on April 21, 1921. The room seated 1000 in tiered seating, with boxes reserved on an annual basis