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Tony Bennett at the Coconut Grove:

https://archive.org/details/bennettcoconutgrove

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cocoanut_Grove_(Ambassador_Hotel)

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Performers at the Ambassador Hotel’s Cocoanut Grove:

The Cocoanut Grove, a legendary nightclub inside the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, hosted a wide range of performers from the 1920s through the 1980s, spanning vaudeville, big bands, Hollywood stars, and rock acts.

Early 20th Century (1920s–1940s)

Florenz Ziegfeld Jr. – Produced a “great night frolic” in 1922 featuring dancing girls and the Abe Lyman orchestra Wikipedia.

Big bands – Regularly played for New Year’s Eve parties, TK and dance contests, and social events Wikipedia.

Joan Crawford & Gloria Swanson – Competed in famous dance contests Wikipedia.

Charles Chaplin, Jesse Lasky, Louis B. Mayer – Frequent judges at contests Wikipedia.

Rudolph Valentino – Appeared in the hotel’s tropical décor, linked to the Grove’s exotic theme Wikipedia.

Hollywood and Vaudeville Stars

Frank Sinatra – Headline performer grokipedia.com.

Judy Garland – Appeared in the Grove grokipedia.com.

Sammy Davis Jr. – Starred in performances grokipedia.com.

Peggy Lee – Featured performer grokipedia.com.

Barbara Streisand – Hosted events www.hollywoodphotographs.com.

Lena Horne – Performed www.hollywoodphotographs.com.

Bing Crosby – Appeared www.hollywoodphotographs.com.

Lisa Minnelli – Starred www.hollywoodphotographs.com.

Dorothy Dandridge – Performed www.hollywoodphotographs.com.

Perry Como – Headlined www.hollywoodphotographs.com.

Richard Pryor – Appeared www.hollywoodphotographs.com.

1960s–1970s Rock & Pop Acts

The Supremes – Multiple performances Rock & Roll History.

Four Tops – 1968 run Rock & Roll History.

The Righteous Brothers – 1968 run Rock & Roll History.

Jefferson Airplane – 1967–68 Rock & Roll History.

Canned Heat – 1967–68 Rock & Roll History.

The Grateful Dead – 1967–68 Rock & Roll History.

The Boomtown Rats – 1979 Concert Archives.

Little Richard – 1970 Rock & Roll History.

Ike & Tina Turner – 1970s Rock & Roll History.

Roy Orbison – Tribute shows with Bruce Springsteen and Elvis Costello in 1987 Rock & Roll History.

Tom Waits & TCB Band – 1987 Concert Archives.

Other Notable Appearances

Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, Clara Bow, Howard Hughes, Marlene Dietrich, Clark Gable, Katherine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy, Cary Grant, Jimmy Stewart, Errol Flynn, Jean Harlow, Norma Shearer – All appeared at the hotel or its events

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