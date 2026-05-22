Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Ambassador Hotel
Tony Bennett, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Peggy Lee, Judy Garland, Perry Como, Richard Pryor, Lisa Minnelli, Lena Horne, Barbara Streisand
The Ambassador Hotel Los Angeles (1921-1989):
The hotel occupied 23.7 acres at 3400 Wilshire Boulevard, bordered by Wilshire Boulevard at the north, 8th Street at the south, Catalina Street at the east, and nearly to Mariposa Avenue at the west.
The Ambassador Hotel opened on January 1, 1921. The lavish resort sprawled over 24 acres on Wilshire Boulevard and became a magnet for high-profile guests including many Hollywood celebrities. The hotel’s original nightclub was called the Zinnia Grill and featured murals painted on black satin walls. Dancers could take a break on the “Parrot Porch”, an outdoor aviary filled with plants, canaries and parrots.
With high demand for evening entertainment, hotel management converted the main ballroom into a new venue called The Cocoanut Grove, which opened on April 21, 1921. The room seated 1000 in tiered seating, with boxes reserved on an annual basis
Tony Bennett at the Coconut Grove:
https://archive.org/details/bennettcoconutgrove
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cocoanut_Grove_(Ambassador_Hotel)
Performers at the Ambassador Hotel’s Cocoanut Grove:
The Cocoanut Grove, a legendary nightclub inside the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, hosted a wide range of performers from the 1920s through the 1980s, spanning vaudeville, big bands, Hollywood stars, and rock acts.
Early 20th Century (1920s–1940s)
Florenz Ziegfeld Jr. – Produced a “great night frolic” in 1922 featuring dancing girls and the Abe Lyman orchestra Wikipedia.
Big bands – Regularly played for New Year’s Eve parties, TK and dance contests, and social events Wikipedia.
Joan Crawford & Gloria Swanson – Competed in famous dance contests Wikipedia.
Charles Chaplin, Jesse Lasky, Louis B. Mayer – Frequent judges at contests Wikipedia.
Rudolph Valentino – Appeared in the hotel’s tropical décor, linked to the Grove’s exotic theme Wikipedia.
Hollywood and Vaudeville Stars
Frank Sinatra – Headline performer grokipedia.com.
Judy Garland – Appeared in the Grove grokipedia.com.
Sammy Davis Jr. – Starred in performances grokipedia.com.
Peggy Lee – Featured performer grokipedia.com.
Barbara Streisand – Hosted events www.hollywoodphotographs.com.
Lena Horne – Performed www.hollywoodphotographs.com.
Bing Crosby – Appeared www.hollywoodphotographs.com.
Lisa Minnelli – Starred www.hollywoodphotographs.com.
Dorothy Dandridge – Performed www.hollywoodphotographs.com.
Perry Como – Headlined www.hollywoodphotographs.com.
Richard Pryor – Appeared www.hollywoodphotographs.com.
1960s–1970s Rock & Pop Acts
The Supremes – Multiple performances Rock & Roll History.
Four Tops – 1968 run Rock & Roll History.
The Righteous Brothers – 1968 run Rock & Roll History.
Jefferson Airplane – 1967–68 Rock & Roll History.
Canned Heat – 1967–68 Rock & Roll History.
The Grateful Dead – 1967–68 Rock & Roll History.
The Boomtown Rats – 1979 Concert Archives.
Little Richard – 1970 Rock & Roll History.
Ike & Tina Turner – 1970s Rock & Roll History.
Roy Orbison – Tribute shows with Bruce Springsteen and Elvis Costello in 1987 Rock & Roll History.
Tom Waits & TCB Band – 1987 Concert Archives.
Other Notable Appearances
Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, Clara Bow, Howard Hughes, Marlene Dietrich, Clark Gable, Katherine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy, Cary Grant, Jimmy Stewart, Errol Flynn, Jean Harlow, Norma Shearer – All appeared at the hotel or its events