Code of Omerta is enforced by SWISS BANK AUTHORITY (Gladio Murder)

The Shark of Messina Michele Sindona drank cyanide cappuccino & died
Aug 25, 2025
Assassinations of Chilian Prime Minister Salvadore Allende, Pope John Paul I. to the garrote Masonic Murder of Roberto Calvi, window tosses of Teresa Corracher, Giuseppi Della Cha, shooting of Paul Castellano, cyanide cappuccino poisoning of Michele Sindoni to the kidnapping to Emanuela Orlandi, age 15.

The Media Promoted “embezzlement crimes” were a Red Herring. At no time were any monies ever lost or stolen. Propaganda Due (P2) is a pyramid within the Pyramid of Power involving the Geneva-based Knights Templar, Knights of Malta & SWISS BANK AUTHORITY. Members of Propaganda Due Secret Society are referred to as Black Friars.

Italian Licio Gelli was the Venerable Grand Master of Propaganda Due from 1969.

  • Pacification & Control by full spectrum

  • Money Laundering

  • Murder most foul

  • Political terrorism

  • Consolidation of Fascist Control Worldwide

  • Serving SWISS BANKING MASTERS

