International Health Regulations (IHR):
IHR stands for International Health Regulations (2005). It is an international treaty coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO) that aims to keep the world informed about public health risks and events1. The IHR (2005) is legally binding, and all countries must report events of international public health importance. In German, "ihr" means "her".
https://defensebridge.com/article/electronic-warfare-the-silent-battlefield-of-the-future-explained.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_War_I
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_War_II
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cold_War
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vietnam_War
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rwandan_Civil_War
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iraq_War
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/War_in_Afghanistan_(2001%E2%80%932021)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_pandemic
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Health_Organization
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Centers_for_Disease_Control_and_Prevention
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Economic_Forum
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Klaus_Schwab
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kleiner_Perkins
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sequoia_Capital
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smartdust
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dust_Networks
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palantir_Technologies
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nvidia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DARPA
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/High-frequency_Active_Auroral_Research_Program
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Technological_singularity
Share this post