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Cognitive Warfare & Tokenized Economy

Cognitive Neuroscience Electronic Warfare (Human Augmentation)
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Apr 21, 2026

Human Augmentation is underway and many have already become Zombies.

By 2030 we will all be transformed under a Zug Switzerland Centralize Social Credit TOKEN programmable money system. Obedience or compliance dependent.

This TOKEN System is based upon our DNA REAL ID farm tag & molecular engineering Mind Control. This will be called: Point-of-Care Medicine.

If you are unfamiliar with Zug, Switzerland CRISPR Therapeutics, Gene Editing, UC Berkeley Innovative Genomics Institute, Caribou Biosciences then you are headed for a FEMA Camp or TRUMP Freedom Detention Center.

Please do become a PAID Member of my channel and learn about human augmentation and techno-enslavement military systems now fully deployed.

Quiet Weapons for an invisible, undeclared Cognitive War of neuromodulation.

Join my channel and learn. My library holds over 1,580 videos.

Geneva Global Governance.

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