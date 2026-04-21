Cognitive Warfare & Tokenized Economy

Human Augmentation is underway and many have already become Zombies.

By 2030 we will all be transformed under a Zug Switzerland Centralize Social Credit TOKEN programmable money system. Obedience or compliance dependent.

This TOKEN System is based upon our DNA REAL ID farm tag & molecular engineering Mind Control. This will be called: Point-of-Care Medicine.

If you are unfamiliar with Zug, Switzerland CRISPR Therapeutics, Gene Editing, UC Berkeley Innovative Genomics Institute, Caribou Biosciences then you are headed for a FEMA Camp or TRUMP Freedom Detention Center.

Please do become a PAID Member of my channel and learn about human augmentation and techno-enslavement military systems now fully deployed.

Quiet Weapons for an invisible, undeclared Cognitive War of neuromodulation.

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Geneva Global Governance.