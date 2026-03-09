Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

COINTELPRO Circus Clowns (lambasted here)

We illuminate the Charlatans, the Pied Pipers of our fascist Swiss colony Metaverse!
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Mar 09, 2026

Today we expose the charlatans listed below:

  • Donald Trump & RFKJ concealment artists

  • Louis Farrakhan (born Louis Eugene Walcott, The Charmer & singer entertainer

  • January 6th insurrection

  • Joe Rogan & Tucker Carlson

  • Steve Bannon, Radio Influencer and Political Advisor

  • Earl Warren, Chief Justice & namesake for the Warren Report on the official version for the JFK assassination cover-up concealment.

  • Joanne Woodward & Ronald Reagan, the first stars on Hollywood Boulevard.

  • Brian Kato Kaelin, unemployed actor/dog walker pool boy: “I hear nothing, I hear nothing. I know nothing”

    Stupider Peters, born on April 1, 1980. April Fool’s Day?

    Swiss Academy schooled Tucker Carlson, son of Dick Carlson State Department ambassador & Voice of Public Radio.

    Milton Hapner, stage named Brother Nathanael from NATO Frisco Colorado.

    Avram Noam Chomsky, word salad linguist.

    Masonic Earl Warren, Highway #13, Chief Justice & disgrace to Swiss America.

    The CIA spook surveillance poo; boy named after the dog: “Kato”.

    Entertainment singer, The Charmer, Louis Eugene Walcott aka: Minister Louis Farrakhan.

    Georgetown & Harvard alum, Steve Bannon advisor turned Radio Host

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture