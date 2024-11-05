Playback speed
America's FAKE Frontline Doctors PSYOPS

American Frontline Doctors, Ed Asner, Richard Gage 911, Oliver Stone, Peter Coyote, Lawrence Schiller, Mae Brussell all COINTEPRO actors.
Nov 05, 2024
Nov 05, 2024
4
1
Transcript

The Truther Movement (resistance) is always led by the enemy. Warfare tactic 101.

KQED Public Televison is 100% fake, aka: COINTELPRO.
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/11/04/1051873608/a-doctor-spread-covid-misinformation-and-renewed-her-license-with-a-mouse-click

America's Frontline Doctors (AFLDS):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/America%27s_Frontline_Doctors
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Council_for_National_Policy
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Legislative_Exchange_Council
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jenny_Beth_Martin
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_Moore_(writer)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Larry_Kudlow
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simone_Gold
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Oren
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Jeffords
https://healingfortheages.com/dr-ardis-bio/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_Lindell
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stew_Peters
https://wealthyspy.com/dr-jane-ruby/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Republican_National_Committee
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Trump
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stormy_Daniels

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roy_Cohn
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Cohen_(lawyer)

The 911 PSYOPS Cover Stories & Concealment:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Architects_%26_Engineers_for_9/11_Truth
https://www0.ae911truth.org/about/53-richard-gage.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ed_Asner

