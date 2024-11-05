America's FAKE Frontline Doctors PSYOPS

The Truther Movement (resistance) is always led by the enemy. Warfare tactic 101.
KQED Public Televison is 100% fake, aka: COINTELPRO.
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/11/04/1051873608/a-doctor-spread-covid-misinformation-and-renewed-her-license-with-a-mouse-click
America's Frontline Doctors (AFLDS):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/America%27s_Frontline_Doctors
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Council_for_National_Policy
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Legislative_Exchange_Council
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jenny_Beth_Martin
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_Moore_(writer)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Larry_Kudlow
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simone_Gold
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Oren
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Jeffords
https://healingfortheages.com/dr-ardis-bio/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_Lindell
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stew_Peters
https://wealthyspy.com/dr-jane-ruby/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Republican_National_Committee
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Trump
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stormy_Daniels
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roy_Cohn
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Cohen_(lawyer)
The 911 PSYOPS Cover Stories & Concealment:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Architects_%26_Engineers_for_9/11_Truth
https://www0.ae911truth.org/about/53-richard-gage.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ed_Asner
Share this post