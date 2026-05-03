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Juxtaposition1
1hEdited

"And another one's gone. Another one bites the dust"

UN Agenda 2030 is in full bloom. The demolition of all towns and cities continues.

https://redstate.com/wardclark/2026/05/03/elite-skyscraper-club-now-closing-amid-seattle-downturn-n2201949

https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_e6214811-f0fe-4e46-a463-79a46d6b725e.html

https://mynorthwest.com/local/columbia-tower-club/4223314

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Juxtaposition1
1hEdited

San Francisco Carnelian Room Restaurant Status is permanently closed!:

The Carnelian Room in San Francisco is no longer open. According to Table Agent, the venue is currently closed and is not listed as an active dining option Table Agent.

The restaurant, located at 555 California Street on the 52nd floor, was known for its formal dining, stunning 360° Bay Area views, and high-end French, Asian, and South American cuisine. It was a popular spot for special occasions, weddings, and business dinners, with a strict dress code and a wine list that had won awards for over 25 years Table Agent.

If you are looking for a similar experience, you may want to check other high-end rooftop or fine-dining restaurants in San Francisco that offer panoramic views and formal service.

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