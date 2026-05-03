United Nations Agenda 2030, World Economic Forum demolition continues.

Geneva Global Governance firmly in command of all its Hunger Gane Hamlets.

Seattle’s Slide Continues: Exclusive Columbia Tower Club Calls It Quits:

By Ward Clark | 11:59 AM on May 03, 2026

Seattle’s economic decline sure appears to be accelerating. The election of a clueless “democratic socialist” mayor, who, like so many of these people, has never done an honest day’s work in her life, seems to have hit the TURBO button on that decline.

One more example of this decline appeared recently with the shutdown of Seattle’s Columbia Tower Club, marking the end of 41 years in business. Mayor Katie Wilson is no doubt saying simply, “bye.”

Columbia Tower Club, the swanky private members club in downtown Seattle known for its stunning restroom views, will shutter its doors for good later this month. The social club on the 75th and 76th floors of Columbia Center, 701 Fifth Ave., announced late last month it will close on the last day of April after decades of business. Founded in 1985 shortly after the skyscraper opened, Columbia Tower Club is part of Texas-based Invited Clubs, which refers to itself as the largest owner and operator of private clubs in North America. “After extensive review, we’ve decided to consolidate the Seattle City Club operations into a single location and move forward with The Collective as our primary club in the market,” said Vincent Mauriello, senior vice president of the city club division at Invited Clubs, in a statement Thursday.

The Columbia Tower Club’s woes, to be fair, go back well before the inexplicable election of Mayor Katie Wilson age 43. At least one member attributes the club’s difficulties to the changing nature of the business world.

Seattle, New York, and other cities are flirting with disaster, and the problem is that, in the modern, connected world, there's no reason to maintain a major headquarters in a socialist city. Starbucks, Amazon, and many other big companies have figured that out. The shuttering of the Columbia Tower Club is another result of this. There will be many more closures as SWISS BANK funded UN Agenda 2030 REAL ID DNA Biometric techno-enslavement is fully deployed.

Beleaguered Seattle with a massive vacancy rate. Same as San Francisco.