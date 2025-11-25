Computer to Brain Interface, (CIMC) Pt 1.

California Institute for Machine Consciousness (CIMC):

On May 30, 2025, CIMC launched in Haight Ashbury at 1388 Haight Street. Three days of rich discussions, keynotes, and gatherings of our supporters, community and friends set a high bar for what is to follow.

Videos are live. Watch the full sessions with Stephen Wolfram, Joscha Bach, Karl Friston, Michael Levin, Christoph von der Malsburg, and more below.

Jim Rutt joins as Chairman of the Board. As a systems thinker and long-time catalyst for complex-adaptive research, Jim grounds CIMC’s ambition in real-world execution.

Get involved. Submit a research proposal, follow us on X/ Linkedin, or reach out if you’re considering funding or collaboration.

