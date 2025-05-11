Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Before Brain-Computer Interface we had Mockingbird Media & Swiss Bank Plans.

SWISS Bank funded Hunger Games, Strategic Hamlets, Secured Perimieters & Central Bank Control.
Juxtaposition1
May 11, 2025
Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) is a signal processing technique that transforms a signal from the time domain into the frequency domain. It can be used to break down any time-dependent signal into a collection of sinusoids, which can be plotted in a frequency power-spectrum. This technique is used to transform EEG signals from time-based into frequency based. By doing so, hidden features can become apparent, and feature extraction can be performed to take characteristics from each filtering signal using the median, mean, and standard deviations of each EEG signal.

https://biology.stackexchange.com/questions/44955/why-is-fast-fourier-transform-applied-to-raw-eeg-data

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-30631-x

