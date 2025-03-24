Covet Means, Pt 1

"Covet means" is to desire wrongfully, inordinately, or without due regard for the rights of others. It can also mean to want to have something very much, especially something that belongs to someone else.

The Power of the Pyramid: The Mesopotamians built the earliest pyramidal structures, called ziggurats. In ancient times, these were brightly painted in gold/bronze. They were constructed of sun-dried mudbrick, and little remains of them. Ziggurats were built by the Sumerians, Babylonians, Elamites, Akkadians, and Assyrians. Each ziggurat was part of a temple complex that included other buildings. The ziggurat's precursors were raised platforms that date from the Ubaid period of the fourth millennium BC. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pyramid

Knights Templar Order (Western Christianity): The Poor Fellow-Soldiers of Christ and of the Temple of Solomon, mainly known as the Knights Templar, was a French military order of the Catholic faith, and one of the wealthiest and most popular military orders in Western Christianity. They were founded in 1118 to defend pilgrims on their way to Jerusalem, with their headquarters located there on the Temple Mount, and existed for nearly two centuries during the Middle Ages.

Officially endorsed by the Roman Catholic Church by such decrees as the papal bull Omne datum optimum of Pope Innocent II, the Templars became a favored charity throughout Christendom and grew rapidly in membership and power. The Templar knights, in their distinctive white mantles with a red cross, were among the most skilled fighting units of the Crusades. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Knights_Templar

The centralized consolidation of all Organized Religion with Military Forces, Banking services, Legal system. All countries, all Hunger Game Districts.

Thus, creating a Group Think, Group belief, Hive Mentality Mind Control CULT.

Television Entertainment pacification & control programming is rigged:

In 1958, the questions and answers to be used for the latest broadcast of NBC's popular quiz show Twenty-One are transported from a secure bank vault to the studio. The evening's main attraction is Queens resident Herb Stempel, the reigning champion, who correctly answers every single question he is asked. Eventually, both the network and the program's corporate sponsor, the supplementary tonic Geritol, begin to fear that Stempel's approval ratings are beginning to level out, and decide that the show would benefit from new talent.

Producers Dan Enright and Albert Freedman are surprised when Columbia University instructor Charles Van Doren, son of a prominent literary family, visits their office to audition for a different, less difficult show by the same producers, Tic-Tac-Dough. Realizing that they have found an ideal challenger for Stempel, they offer to ask the same questions during the show which Van Doren correctly answered during his audition.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quiz_Show_(film) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dan_Enright https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Barry_(game_show_host) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Herb_Stempel