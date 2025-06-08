Juxtaposition1’s Substack

COVID is a lie & PCR is the DNA collection of your MAC address

Certification of Vaccine ID Artificial Intelligence (COVID)
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jun 08, 2025
3
7
Share

Your Media Access Control (MAC address) is your DNA. That's how you are hacked & tethered to the cloud, the Internet of Everything (IoE).

The REAL ID will be correlated with your molecular MAC address for United Nations Agenda 2030 NATO Techno-enslavement.

  • Zero Trust Biosecurity System for Social Access for: food, water, internet, energy

  • TOKEN Social Credit money (Programmable Money Obedience)

  • Weaponized Medicare payment scheme to control medical doctors & hospitals

  • Precision Healthcare, E-Medicine

  • E-Pharmacy

  • Social Compliance

  • SMART METER restrictions

  • Travel restrictions or denial

  • WBAN Energy harvesting of humans

  • Human Husbandry & Eugenics

  • Cremation of Care scheduling

  • Your personal DNA is your MAC address: (Media Access Control)

Your REAL ID is your FEMA-NATO-SMART Prison Inmate dossier tag.

