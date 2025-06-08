Juxtaposition1’s Substack

COVID media lies: 2-weeks to flatten the curve was a 3-year military program

Our personal DNA is our molecular MAC address: (Media Access Control), Tethering us to the Cloud 24-7.
Jun 08, 2025
The COVID Operation succeeded in destroying most family businesses and strengthening SWISS BANK corporate franchises from Amazon to Palantir to META death Facebook. Creating ghost towns in most urban areas. Homelessness is rampant as prices are kept absurdly high.

Your personal DNA is your MAC address: (Media Access Control)

Your REAL ID is your FEMA-NATO-SMART Prison Inmate dossier tag. 15-minute detention residency is now common.

Pt 1: We must remain clam. cool & disciplined. The profane have already lost their minds:

