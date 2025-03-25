Credit Suisse, Legacy of Larceny (Social Credit Tokens) Pt 2

Covet Means: Larceny, Grand Larceny, theft, stealing, robbery, pilfering, thieving, thievery, purloining, burglary, housebreaking. breaking and entering, appropriation, expropriation, misappropriation, lifting, filching

Knights Templars: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geneva https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Knights_Templar https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacques_de_Molay https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Notre-Dame_de_Paris https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Credit_Suisse https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Place_de_la_Concorde

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_Economic_and_Social_Council https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Economic_Forum

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Bank_Group https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Monetary_Fund https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_non-governmental_organization

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dillon,_Read_%26_Co. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catherine_Austin_Fitts https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swiss_Bank_Corporation

List of specialized agencies of the United Nations: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_specialized_agencies_of_the_United_Nations